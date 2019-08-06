UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Urges Normandy Format Countries' Leaders To Gather To Resume Talks On Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:27 PM

Zelenskyy Urges Normandy Format Countries' Leaders to Gather to Resume Talks on Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the death of four Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas, called on the Normandy Four leaders (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) to gather as soon as possible to resume talks

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the death of four Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas, called on the Normandy Four leaders (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) to gather as soon as possible to resume talks.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it had registered two attacks on the army positions in Donbas on Tuesday, four soldiers had been killed.

"Today's incident is aimed at undermining not only this truce, but the negotiation process in general. That is why I urge the leaders of the Normandy negotiation format countries - Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin - to gather as soon as possible to resume talks," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Facebook France Germany Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Maintenance work on 500 kV Rawat grid station to b ..

5 seconds ago

Illegal cattle market removed in Kohat

6 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 06 Aug 2019

8 seconds ago

Three drug pushers arrested in Sialkot

9 seconds ago

Chief Secretary directs district administrations t ..

9 minutes ago

Residents of Swat, Shangla, Buner stage rallies ag ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.