Zelenskyy Urges Normandy Format Countries' Leaders to Gather to Resume Talks on Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the death of four Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas, called on the Normandy Four leaders ( Russia Ukraine ) to gather as soon as possible to resume talks.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it had registered two attacks on the army positions in Donbas on Tuesday, four soldiers had been killed.

"Today's incident is aimed at undermining not only this truce, but the negotiation process in general. That is why I urge the leaders of the Normandy negotiation format countries - Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin - to gather as soon as possible to resume talks," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.