Zelenskyy Urges Normandy Four To Do Everything For Ceasefire In Donbas

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Zelenskyy Urges Normandy Four to Do Everything for Ceasefire in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the leaders of the Normandy Four to do everything possible to maintain a full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbass.

Earlier, the press center of the Ukrainian army's headquarters in Donbas said that four Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk Region, with another two injured.

"The price of war is the lives of our people. Courageous and unconquered. Today we lost 4 defenders of Ukraine again. Sincere condolences. I urge all #N4 leaders and partners to do their utmost to preserve a full and comprehensive ceasefire," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

