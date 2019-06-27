Zelenskyy Urges Russian President to Release Ukrainian Sailors

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release Ukrainian sailors arrested in Russia last year for violation of Russia 's state border

"I want to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin: we all have children, return the children to their parents," Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Kiev, speaking about the Ukrainian sailors.

He switched to the Russian language.

He said he learns about the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's actions on the international arena from the internet, adding that Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin did not coordinate with him the response to Russia's note on the Ukrainian sailors.