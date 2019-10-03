Zelenskyy Urges Ukrainians Not to Give in to Provocations at Protest Rallies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted on Thursday to protests against the "Steinmeier formula", saying he respects the right of citizens to protest, but urged nationals not to give in to provocations by individual politicians

Protests against the approval by Kiev of the "Steinmeier formula" for settlement in Donbas took place on Wednesday in a number of Ukrainian cities.

"I respect the constitutional right of every citizen of Ukraine to protest. I hear you, and believe me, I will never surrender Ukraine. At the same time, I urge everyone to take a balanced and calm approach to the situation and not give in to the manipulations and provocations by some people," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.