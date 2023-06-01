Zelenskyy Urges Western Donors to Speed Up Coalitions for Fighter Jets, Patriot Systems

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for accelerating the launch of multinational coalitions for the supply of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and fighter jets to Ukraine

"The speed of forming these two coalitions, the coalition for Patriots and the coalition for fighter jets, will literally accelerating peace," Zelenskyy said at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Moldova.

While an international coalition for the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine has been formed already, Zelenskyy himself proposed earlier in the day creating another coalition for the supply of US-made Patriot systems.

The second EPC summit is taking place on Thursday at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, a town 21 miles from Chisinau. The attendees include heads of state and government of 47 countries, as well as the heads of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament. The inaugural EPC summit took place in the Czech Republic in 2022.