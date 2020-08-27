MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Donbas with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, according to a statement on the presidential website.

Zelenskyy met with Biegun in the city of Kryvyi Rih as part of a working trip.

They jointly visited the Heroes Square and honored the memory of Ukrainians killed in Donbas. The issue of cooperation between the states was raised at the meeting, and financial and military support for Ukraine was discussed.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided detailed information on the state of talks on the end of the war in Donbas and progress toward peace in the Minsk and Normandy formats," the statement said.