Zelenskyy Views Phone Talks With Putin As 1st Steps Toward Donbas Conflict Settlement

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he considers his phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the first steps to resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Phone talks between Putin and Zelenskyy took place in July, as well as in early September.

The leaders mainly discussed the release of convicted and detained persons.

"I called Russian President Vladimir Putin ... I initiated all the calls, the crown will not fall from me and I, thank God, don't have it. First of all, I want to end the war [in Donbas] and I believe that from our side these were the first steps half-way," Zelenskyy said in a press marathon, broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels.

