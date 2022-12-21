UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Visit Meant To 'Shake Down' US Lawmakers To Include $45Bln In New Aid - Source

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House and plans to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday is an effort to persuade US lawmakers to include $45 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine in the new US spending package for 2023, a congressional aid told Sputnik.

"It appears to be an effort to shake down Congress for $45 billion in funds in the omnibus. Joint session on Wednesday," the aide said on Tuesday.

