Zelenskyy Visit To Washington Unrelated To Nord Stream 2 Deal Announcement - US Official

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Zelenskyy Visit to Washington Unrelated to Nord Stream 2 Deal Announcement - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington in August that was announced today is not related to the joint statement issued by the US and Germany about the Nord Stream 2 deal, a Senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

"That invitation was issued in early June, and so we have been working with the Ukrainians to identify a date for some time, so that announcement is not related to the issuance of this joint statement," the official said.

