Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of Ukrainian military personnel at the frontline in Donbas, where intensive shelling continues, Zelenskyy's office said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of Ukrainian military personnel at the frontline in Donbas, where intensive shelling continues, Zelenskyy's office said on Thursday.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he had departed on a boat to the area of the joint forces operation in Donbas, where he would get acquainted with the state border security system.

"During a working trip to the Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the positions of Ukrainian servicemen on the front line of defense, where intense shelling continues.

The Head of State observed the samples of modern weapons and military equipment transferred to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including FGM-148 Javelin and NLAW portable anti-tank missile systems, as well as M141 grenade launcher," the office said in a statement.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy also observed the frontline positions and got himself acquainted with the operational and tactical situation in the area of responsibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," it added.

In addition to this, the head of state talked and dined with the military, and also presented gifts, the office said.