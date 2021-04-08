UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Visits Military Positions In Donbas, Speaks With Soldiers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:01 PM

Zelenskyy Visits Military Positions in Donbas, Speaks With Soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday visited military positions in Donbas, which record the largest number of ceasefire violations, and spoke with soldiers, his press office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday visited military positions in Donbas, which record the largest number of ceasefire violations, and spoke with soldiers, his press office said.

Earlier in the day, the office said that the president has arrived in Donbas amid the escalation on the contact line.

"Zelenskyy visited the positions on the frontline of the defense, where the largest number of violations of the comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire was recorded," the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the president spoke with soldiers who told him about the situation in Donbas.

"Thank you for keeping people calm and protecting our land. You are a true example of heroism and dedication. We remember every soldier who died defending our country," Zelenskyy told the military, as quoted by his press office.

Related Topics

Died

Recent Stories

ADEDD organises first virtual edition of &#039;The ..

4 minutes ago

IBA files review petition in lawyers' illegal cham ..

3 minutes ago

US Weekly Jobless Claims up Over 2% as Struggle Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Bacha Khan Medical Complex granted MTI status

3 minutes ago

UK Halts Funding to Oxfam Over Sexual Exploitation ..

5 minutes ago

Citizens visiting trails violate Covid-19 SOPs des ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.