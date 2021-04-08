Zelenskyy Visits Military Positions in Donbas, Speaks With Soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday visited military positions in Donbas, which record the largest number of ceasefire violations, and spoke with soldiers, his press office said

Earlier in the day, the office said that the president has arrived in Donbas amid the escalation on the contact line.

"Zelenskyy visited the positions on the frontline of the defense, where the largest number of violations of the comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire was recorded," the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the president spoke with soldiers who told him about the situation in Donbas.

"Thank you for keeping people calm and protecting our land. You are a true example of heroism and dedication. We remember every soldier who died defending our country," Zelenskyy told the military, as quoted by his press office.