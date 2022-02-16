Zelenskyy Visits Ukrainian Military Drills Snowstorm-2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid in-person visit to the northwestern Rivne region to observe the Ukrainian army drills dubbed Snowstorm-2022 and made snap inspection of the recently delivered samples of Western arms, his office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid in-person visit to the northwestern Rivne region to observe the Ukrainian army drills dubbed Snowstorm-2022 and made snap inspection of the recently delivered samples of Western arms, his office said on Wednesday.

"During a working trip to the Rivne region, President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed the tactical exercises of the Armed Forces and other security and defense forces within the command and staff exercises 'Snowstorm-2022,'" the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy inspected the Javelin and NLAW anti-tank missile systems and other weapons sent to Ukraine by foreign countries in recent months.

"In the training battle, military units actively used, in particular, combat aircraft, domestic and foreign unmanned aerial vehicles, including Bayraktar TB2, conventional artillery, MLRS, air defense systems, 'Stugna-P,' 'Corsair' modern anti-tank guided missiles of domestic production and NLAW, FGM-148 Javelin, SMAW M-141 provided by our partners," the statement read.

Zelenskyy noted the high level of training of soldiers, their professionalism, skills and coordinated actions between units and divisions while thanking the personnel for participation in the drills, the office added.