Zelenskyy Visits Ukrainian Troops' Positions in Berdyansk Direction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had visited Ukrainian troops' positions in the Berdyansk direction.

"The frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Berdyansk direction. It is very important to be here today," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Earlier reports said Zelenskyy had visited Ukrainian units in areas of Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) controlled by Kiev.