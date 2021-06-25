Zelenskyy Vows to Discuss Increasing US Military Aid to Ukraine at Meeting With Biden

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he intended to discuss the issue of increasing military assistance to the country during a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"Increase in defense supplies, increase in military aid," Zelensky said when answering a journalist's question about whether the issue of military assistance would be raised during his visit to the United States.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States was planned for the end of July in Washington.