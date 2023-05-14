UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Wanted To Strike Russian Territory, Blow Up Druzhba Pipeline - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Zelenskyy Wanted to Strike Russian Territory, Blow Up Druzhba Pipeline - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proposed behind closed doors to strike Russian territory and bomb the pipeline used by Russia to supply oil to Hungary, The Washington Post reports citing leaked classified US intelligence documents.

The documents, leaked through the Discord messaging platform, "reveal a leader with aggressive instincts that sharply contrast with his public-facing image as the calm and stoic statesman," the newspaper said on Saturday.

According to the leaked documents, in late January Zelenskyy suggested that, in order to give Kiev "leverage in talks with Moscow," Ukraine should "conduct strikes in Russia" while moving Ukrainian ground troops into Russian territory to "occupy unspecified Russian border cities," The Washington Post said.

In separate meetings in February, Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine attack unspecified locations in Russia's Rostov region using drones.

The Ukrainian president also suggested that Ukraine "blow up" the Druzhba pipeline supplying Russian oil to Hungary.

Zelensky had also expressed regret at the fact that Ukraine did not have long-range missiles capable of reaching Russian troops on Russian territory, according to documents cited by The Washington Post.

Earlier this month, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that London was sending Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Kiev. The minister dodged giving a straightforward answer to a question whether there are any restrictions on the use of the missiles by Kiev. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed London's move as a step leading to a serious escalation of the conflict.

