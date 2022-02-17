UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Wants To Hold Talks With Putin, Asked For Italy's Help - Draghi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Zelenskyy Wants to Hold Talks With Putin, Asked for Italy's Help - Draghi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has asked for Rome's help, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has asked for Rome's help, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"President Zelenskyy in our conversation asked for the opportunity to talk with Putin and that Italy could help in this.

The participants in today's meeting made the same request. It will not be easy, but the goal is for the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to sit at the same table," Draghi told reporters.

The prime minister also did not rule out that he may visit Russia in near future.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Visit Rome Vladimir Putin Same Italy May

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to eradicate polio; Afghanistan ..

Pakistan committed to eradicate polio; Afghanistan requires int'l support: Prime ..

2 minutes ago
 Walmart reports solid Q4 profits on strong US cons ..

Walmart reports solid Q4 profits on strong US consumer demand

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Australia Cricket Series; SSP Operations visit ..

Pak-Australia Cricket Series; SSP Operations visits Rwp Cricket Stadium to check ..

2 minutes ago
 Man's body found from Motorway area in the precinc ..

Man's body found from Motorway area in the precinct of Mureedwala police station ..

2 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist injured in monkey attack

Motorcyclist injured in monkey attack

5 minutes ago
 Media integral part of our system: Administrator

Media integral part of our system: Administrator

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>