MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has asked for Rome's help, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

"President Zelenskyy in our conversation asked for the opportunity to talk with Putin and that Italy could help in this.

The participants in today's meeting made the same request. It will not be easy, but the goal is for the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to sit at the same table," Draghi told reporters.

The prime minister also did not rule out that he may visit Russia in near future.