Zelenskyy Wants Ukraine to Have 50 US-Made Patriot Defense Systems - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the only system capable of intercepting some of Russia's advanced missiles is the US-made Patriot air defense system, and that Ukraine needs 50 such systems, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Zelenskyy told The Wall Street Journal that he was grateful to Western countries for supplying weapons systems, but said that deliveries should be faster and in greater numbers. He added that Ukraine, in particular, needs more Patriot missile batteries to protect its cities and front-line troops.

The Ukrainian president added that Kiev would like to receive more Western weapons for a counteroffensive.

"We would like to have certain things, but we can't wait for months," he said, as quoted by the newspaper.

In December 2022, the United States announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including a Patriot air defense system expected to arrive in the coming months. Germany and the Netherlands followed suit, also pledging Patriots to Ukraine.