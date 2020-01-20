Zelenskyy Wants US to Avoid Engaging Ukraine in US Domestic Politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to have good relations with the United States, but would like to avoid any engagement of Ukraine and its citizens in Washington's internal politics.

"I used to behave like this, and I still behave like this ” to avoid any involvement or engagement of Ukraine, or of every single Ukrainian, in the political situation of the United States of America. It is their country, and they treat their country the way they like it. And I do not want them to involve us in any case related to their internal politics," Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Times of Israel newspaper.

He also added that he was not doing anything illegal.

"As the president of Ukraine, I did what I could do as the president of Ukraine to have a good, reliable and strong relationship with one of our strategic partners, the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president said back in November that Kiev was not interfering in US elections.

In September, the Democrats-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy. The Republican president allegedly attempted to solicit foreign contribution to his presidential campaign for the 2020 vote by putting on hold the military aid for Ukraine unless Kiev agrees to probe his political rival Joe Biden and the latter's son Hunter for corruption-related misdeeds.

On December 19, the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. The Senate will reconvene on January 21 to begin the impeachment trial.