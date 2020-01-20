UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Wants US To Avoid Engaging Ukraine In US Domestic Politics

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:01 AM

Zelenskyy Wants US to Avoid Engaging Ukraine in US Domestic Politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to have good relations with the United States, but would like to avoid any engagement of Ukraine and its citizens in Washington's internal politics.

"I used to behave like this, and I still behave like this ” to avoid any involvement or engagement of Ukraine, or of every single Ukrainian, in the political situation of the United States of America. It is their country, and they treat their country the way they like it. And I do not want them to involve us in any case related to their internal politics," Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Times of Israel newspaper.

He also added that he was not doing anything illegal.

"As the president of Ukraine, I did what I could do as the president of Ukraine to have a good, reliable and strong relationship with one of our strategic partners, the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president said back in November that Kiev was not interfering in US elections.

In September, the Democrats-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy. The Republican president allegedly attempted to solicit foreign contribution to his presidential campaign for the 2020 vote by putting on hold the military aid for Ukraine unless Kiev agrees to probe his political rival Joe Biden and the latter's son Hunter for corruption-related misdeeds.

On December 19, the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. The Senate will reconvene on January 21 to begin the impeachment trial.

Related Topics

Election Senate Israel Ukraine Washington Vote Trump Kiev United States January July September November December Congress 2016 2020

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

10 hours ago

Sharjahâ€™s social welfare law discussed

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.