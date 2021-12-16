UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Wants US To Play Major Role In Resolving Conflict In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Zelenskyy Wants US to Play Major Role in Resolving Conflict in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would like the United States to play the main, and not an episodic role in the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, this was discussed during his communication with the press in Brussels.

"Whether the Normandy format works or not depends only on the result. If it depended only on Ukraine, it would work more reliably and more efficiently. We are working on parallel steps. I am glad that the United States wants to play one role or another in this. I would like them to play a major role, not an episodic one, in a peaceful settlement (in Donbas)," Zelenskyy said on the air of the Rada broadcaster.

