UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Welcomes G7 Reluctance To Reintegrate Russia In Talks With Macron- Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:52 PM

Zelenskyy Welcomes G7 Reluctance to Reintegrate Russia in Talks With Macron- Press Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed over the phone the results of the G7 summit, with the Ukrainian leader welcoming the G7 member states' reluctance to reintegrate Russia, which was expelled from the group in 2014, Zelenskyy's press service said in a statement on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed over the phone the results of the G7 summit, with the Ukrainian leader welcoming the G7 member states' reluctance to reintegrate Russia, which was expelled from the group in 2014, Zelenskyy's press service said in a statement on Friday.

"They have discussed the results of the G7 summit, which was held from August 24-26 in Biarritz (France). The head of state [Zelenskyy] has welcomed the position of the summit participants, which lies in the impossibility of returning Russia to this international platform," the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Zelenskyy has also expressed concerns over the fact that Macron has recently discussed with US President Donald Trump the intention to invite Russia to the 2020 summit of the G7, the press service added.

Macron has confirmed to Zelenskyy the intention to convene a Nomandy-format meeting soon, the press service of the Ukrainian leader said.

Related Topics

Russia France Trump Biarritz August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Federal educational institutions joins nation stan ..

9 minutes ago

Export of engineering goods increase 176.72pc in J ..

9 minutes ago

Lawmakers of KP Assembly holds Kashmir solidarity ..

5 minutes ago

Senators say India committing grave human rights v ..

5 minutes ago

DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000: official

5 minutes ago

Special prayers offered for Kashmir liberation fro ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.