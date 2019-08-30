Zelenskyy Welcomes G7 Reluctance to Reintegrate Russia in Talks With Macron- Press Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed over the phone the results of the G7 summit, with the Ukrainian leader welcoming the G7 member states' reluctance to reintegrate Russia, which was expelled from the group in 2014, Zelenskyy's press service said in a statement on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed over the phone the results of the G7 summit, with the Ukrainian leader welcoming the G7 member states' reluctance to reintegrate Russia, which was expelled from the group in 2014, Zelenskyy's press service said in a statement on Friday.

"They have discussed the results of the G7 summit, which was held from August 24-26 in Biarritz (France). The head of state [Zelenskyy] has welcomed the position of the summit participants, which lies in the impossibility of returning Russia to this international platform," the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Zelenskyy has also expressed concerns over the fact that Macron has recently discussed with US President Donald Trump the intention to invite Russia to the 2020 summit of the G7, the press service added.

Macron has confirmed to Zelenskyy the intention to convene a Nomandy-format meeting soon, the press service of the Ukrainian leader said.