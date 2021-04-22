Zelenskyy Welcomes Reduction in Number of Troops on Border

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The reduction in the number of troops on Ukraine's borders proportionally decreases tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, adding that Kiev welcomes any moves that deescalate the situation in Donbas.

"The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension. [Ukraine] is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence & deescalate the situation in Donbas. Ukraine seeks peace. Grateful to international partners for their support #StrongerTogether," Zelenskyy tweeted.