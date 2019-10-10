Zelenskyy Will Not Release Transcripts of Talks With Putin As No Good Results Expected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not want to release the transcripts of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as this will not bring any positive result

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not want to release the transcripts of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as this will not bring any positive result.

Zelenskyy is not ready to release any of his conversations with the global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian leader stressed on Thursday at a press conference.

"What will the release of my conversations with Putin result it? Will it result in new meetings? No. I believe they would end [as a result of this move].

Do I want to secure such a result and have no other possibility to return our detainees, while there are so many of them on the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in Russia and in Crimea? ... I will not publish anything as I know this will damage the continuation of people return and putting an end to the war," Zelenskyy said, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

Putin and Zelenskyy talked over the phone in July and early September. They discussed simultaneous release of detained persons, which took place on September 7.