UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Will Not Release Transcripts Of Talks With Putin As No Good Results Expected

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Zelenskyy Will Not Release Transcripts of Talks With Putin As No Good Results Expected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not want to release the transcripts of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as this will not bring any positive result

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not want to release the transcripts of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as this will not bring any positive result.

Zelenskyy is not ready to release any of his conversations with the global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian leader stressed on Thursday at a press conference.

"What will the release of my conversations with Putin result it? Will it result in new meetings? No. I believe they would end [as a result of this move].

Do I want to secure such a result and have no other possibility to return our detainees, while there are so many of them on the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in Russia and in Crimea? ... I will not publish anything as I know this will damage the continuation of people return and putting an end to the war," Zelenskyy said, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

Putin and Zelenskyy talked over the phone in July and early September. They discussed simultaneous release of detained persons, which took place on September 7.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk July September TV

Recent Stories

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

22 minutes ago

Workshop on 'Vascular Emergencies' on Oct.12

2 minutes ago

Agarwal hits ton as India dominate S. Africa in 2n ..

2 minutes ago

E&T officer booked for interfering official work

2 minutes ago

NA body for increasing manpower export to boost re ..

2 minutes ago

National Games Cycling event to be completed in th ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.