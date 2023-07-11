Zelenskyy Will Not Take Part in NATO Summit on Tuesday - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, Ukrainian online newspaper Strana reported, citing Zelenskyy's press secretary Sergii Nykyforov

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported earlier in the day that the Ukrainian president's aircraft had landed in Vilnius.

However, Strana said that Zelenskyy would not take part in the first-day consultations of NATO leaders.

Earlier this day, Ukrainian news agency Klymenko Time reported that he would address the NATO summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.