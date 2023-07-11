Open Menu

Zelenskyy Will Not Take Part In NATO Summit On Tuesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Zelenskyy Will Not Take Part in NATO Summit on Tuesday - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, Ukrainian online newspaper Strana reported, citing Zelenskyy's press secretary Sergii Nykyforov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, Ukrainian online newspaper Strana reported, citing Zelenskyy's press secretary Sergii Nykyforov.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported earlier in the day that the Ukrainian president's aircraft had landed in Vilnius.

However, Strana said that Zelenskyy would not take part in the first-day consultations of NATO leaders.

Earlier this day, Ukrainian news agency Klymenko Time reported that he would address the NATO summit on Tuesday at 6 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine European Union Vilnius Kiev June P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

8 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

8 minutes ago
 Security measures for Muharram reviewed

Security measures for Muharram reviewed

6 minutes ago
 Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law ..

Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

6 minutes ago
 US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Faili ..

US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports ..

6 minutes ago
 Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial ..

Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

6 minutes ago
China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural ..

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring

6 minutes ago
 Full support being extended to elected LG represen ..

Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Lo ..

6 minutes ago
 Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Medi ..

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Comm ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 month ..

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

11 minutes ago
 Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Lat ..

Turkish Currency Reserves Grow to $108.6Bln in Late June From $98.5Bln in May - ..

3 minutes ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World