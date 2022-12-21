UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Would Not Be Making Visit If Support In US Wasn't Decreasing - Psaki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not be coming to the United States for a visit amid the ongoing conflict at home if there were no signs of US support weakening, former White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"He would not be making this trip if support in US wasn't decreasing while Russians take out energy sources and bombard cities.

This is a sales pitch to congress and public," Psaki wrote on Twitter.

She expressed confidence that Zelenskyy will see "many well deserved standing ovations" during his address to US Congress later in the day. The former spokeswoman also called the visit a "sales pitch to congress and public."

Zelenskyy is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon before delivering an address to a joint session of the US Congress in the evening, according to US officials.

