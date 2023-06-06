MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday criticized the Ukraine peace plans proposed by Indonesia and Brazil as "detached from the reality" and therefore harmful.

"We take the Indonesian, Brazilian script. They are detached from the reality, they are not about justice and not about the end of war, so they are more likely to harm than lead to some kind of fair process or settlement," Podolyak told an all-Ukrainian telethon.

At an international forum in Singapore this past weekend, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto unveiled a peace plan for Ukraine resembling the "Korean scenation," which implies the creation of a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine that would be overseen by UN peacekeeping troops.

In April, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine, and not encourage the conflict.

He urged countries not involved to take responsibility for advancing talks for settlement, as well as to provide Russia with "minimum conditions" for ending the conflict. In addition, Lula suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said in November 2022 that Kiev has its own peace plan consisting of 10 points. It includes the mutual exchange of prisoners on the basis of the "all for all" formula, as well as ensuring nuclear, food and energy security. The peace plan also includes points such as the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity. Zelenskyy also wants security guarantees for Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for his country's losses using Russian assets.

Moscow has repeatedly said it is open to peace talks as long as its own conditions are met, such as the recognition of Russian territorial integrity.