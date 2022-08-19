UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Adviser Disagrees With Calls For Blanket Ban On Visas For Russians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Zelenskyy's Adviser Disagrees With Calls for Blanket Ban on Visas for Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Washington Post that he disagrees with his boss's call for a blanket ban on visas for Russians.

Zelenskyy has suggested that Russians should be banned from traveling abroad as a punishment for the operation in Ukraine.

Several eastern European countries have heeded his calls, limiting or outright stopping the issuance of visas to Russians, while Germany and other EU member states to the west have opposed the move or acted unsure.

"I'm still not a supporter of collective responsibility (but of) individual," Oleksiy Arestovych told the Post.

The military adviser suggested that countries should be "more selective" in their approach to visa applicants from Russia, although he conceded that it would be "technically very difficult" to determine whether someone supports Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Germany Vladimir Putin Visa Post From

Recent Stories

US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable To ..

US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable Today Than Before - State Dept.

19 minutes ago
 US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Con ..

US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Control Framework If Russia Willi ..

19 minutes ago
 England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

19 minutes ago
 Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

19 minutes ago
 German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Bo ..

German Health Institute Recommends 2nd COVID-19 Booster for Over-60s

48 minutes ago
 Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agen ..

Death toll in Austria storms rises to 5: news agency

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.