MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Washington Post that he disagrees with his boss's call for a blanket ban on visas for Russians.

Zelenskyy has suggested that Russians should be banned from traveling abroad as a punishment for the operation in Ukraine.

Several eastern European countries have heeded his calls, limiting or outright stopping the issuance of visas to Russians, while Germany and other EU member states to the west have opposed the move or acted unsure.

"I'm still not a supporter of collective responsibility (but of) individual," Oleksiy Arestovych told the Post.

The military adviser suggested that countries should be "more selective" in their approach to visa applicants from Russia, although he conceded that it would be "technically very difficult" to determine whether someone supports Russian President Vladimir Putin.