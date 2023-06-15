MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak is not the country's defense minister and can not know all the details about Kiev's counteroffensive for certain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Podolyak said that the Ukraine military has not started its counteroffensive yet and are only conducting testing operations.

"He's not a defense minister. I don't think he knows for sure," Peskov told reporters.