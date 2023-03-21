UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Adviser Podolyak Says No Need To 'Freeze' Ukraine Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has pushed against any attempt to 'freeze' the Ukraine conflict through a ceasefire, saying it will mean an unfinished war for Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has pushed against any attempt to 'freeze' the Ukraine conflict through a ceasefire, saying it will mean an unfinished war for Europe.

"Any attempt to 'freeze the conflict', protract it, 'cease fire' will mean one thing - an unfinished war smoldering in the heart of Europe and constant erosion of the foundations of global security," Podolyak said in a message posted on social media.

On March 20, the US Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby expressed concerns that Chinese President Xi Jinping will use his visit to Moscow to reiterate calls for a ceasefire and to arrange truce to which Washington objects.

Xi is currently paying a state visit to Moscow on the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is Xi's first travel abroad after his reelection for the third term in March. A four-hour informal meeting took place in Kremlin on Monday evening, the official negotiations began on Tuesday.

On February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a 12-point statement on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. The plan included the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, and a call for preventing further escalation.

