Zelenskyy's Adviser Says Counteroffensive Plan Includes Causing Maximum Losses To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday that Kiev's counteroffensive plan included eliminating as many Russian forces as possible in the course of Ukrainian troops' advance to the 1991 borders and assumed that the conflict might end before 2024.

"There is one plan: to advance as tough as possible by killing a maximum number of Russians on the way. After that, we cannot stop somewhere and say: let's think and discuss something now ... this is the only possible scenario for Ukraine - to reach the 1991 borders," Podolyak said during a pan-Ukrainian telethon.

The presidential adviser also said that the Ukraine conflict might cease before 2024, adding that Kiev would wait for results of the counteroffensive and then would do the planning.

Ukraine has touted its coming offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled to the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in five sectors of the Donetsk direction on June 4 but failed to achieve their goals.

