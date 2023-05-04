Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday that the recent drone attack on the Kremlin was staged by Moscow

On Wednesday, Moscow said that Ukraine had attempted to strike with two drones the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later in the day, Podolyak said that Kiev was not involved in the attack, adding that "local resistance forces" could be behind this.

"The Kremlin, a drone, 2 organizers on the steps of the Senate Palace, a 12-hour pause before publication, simultaneous video from different angles - staging," Podolyak said on Twitter.

Kуiv has repeatedly threatened Moscow with possible drone attacks. In April, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukrainian drones could reach targets in Moscow and beyond. The Washington Post, citing leaked Pentagon documents, reported that Budanov planned to carry out drone attacks on Moscow and Novorossiysk on February 24 of this year, but the US government allegedly asked him to postpone the attacks.