MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Tuesday that Ukraine "legally has the right" to destroy everything in Crimea, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), and the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing leaked intelligence documents, that Ukraine was planning to carry out strikes inside Russia on February 24, a year after the beginning of Moscow's special military operation, but agreed to postpone the plans at the request of the United States.

"Why would Ukraine, which today fully depends on full cooperation with partners regarding weapons and how we use them, and what military mission would we accomplish with one strike (at Moscow)? We have our priority goals ... What is guaranteed to us by international law, that is, legally, we have the right to destroy everything on the territory of Crimea, the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. There is not a single legal claim here against us," Podolyak said in a televised appearance on a Ukrainian broadcaster.

The adviser added that strikes at Moscow would not have contributed to resolving the Ukraine conflict.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military and the US and NATO's efforts to strengthen it. On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified documents.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the DPR and LPR appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.