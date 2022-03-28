UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Adviser Threatens To Sue Companies Using Russian Oil

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Zelenskyy's Adviser Threatens to Sue Companies Using Russian Oil

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser on economic affairs, Oleg Ustenko, threatened on Monday to sue companies and countries that have not given up Russian oil

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser on economic affairs, Oleg Ustenko, threatened on Monday to sue companies and countries that have not given up Russian oil.

Despite the US embargo on Russian oil, Europe has not yet done the same, Ustenko told Sky news, adding that he believes the situation to be completely unacceptable. The purchase of Russian gas is financing the conflict in Ukraine and Kiev is going to sue everyone involved, Ustenko warned.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression.

The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

As of March 25, the Russian forces have completed the main tasks of the first stage of the operation, namely destroying Kiev's combat potential. The goal will now be the liberation of Donbas, the Russian defense ministry said.

