UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Adviser Urges SpaceX To Finally Choose Between Russia, Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Zelenskyy's Adviser Urges SpaceX to Finally Choose Between Russia, Ukraine

The Ukrainian president's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, urged SpaceX on Thursday to decide on which side of the conflict it is - Russian or Ukrainian - after the company announced it would limit its services for the Ukrainian army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Ukrainian president's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, urged SpaceX on Thursday to decide on which side of the conflict it is - Russian or Ukrainian - after the company announced it would limit its services for the Ukrainian army.

Earlier in the day, President of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell said the company has taken measures to limit the use of its Starlink satellites for military purposes, including controlling drones, by the Ukrainian armed forces.

"A year of (Ukraine's) resistance & companies have to decide: -Either they are on the side of (Ukraine) & the right to freedom, and don't seek ways to do harm. -Or they are on RF's (the Russian Federation's) side & its 'right' to kill & seize territories.

#SpaceX (Starlink) & Mrs. #Shotwell should choose a specific option," he tweeted.

In late January, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced the formation of companies of strike drone operators. New units were to be provided with Starlink satellite communication, drones and ammunition.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide worldwide broadband internet connection. Ukraine reportedly received around 20,000 Starlink terminals since the beginning of Russia's special military operation on February 24, and its military has been actively using this satellite communication.

Related Topics

Drone Internet Army Ukraine Russia Company SpaceX January February Satellites

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

14 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

15 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

21 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.