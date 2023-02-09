The Ukrainian president's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, urged SpaceX on Thursday to decide on which side of the conflict it is - Russian or Ukrainian - after the company announced it would limit its services for the Ukrainian army

Earlier in the day, President of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell said the company has taken measures to limit the use of its Starlink satellites for military purposes, including controlling drones, by the Ukrainian armed forces.

"A year of (Ukraine's) resistance & companies have to decide: -Either they are on the side of (Ukraine) & the right to freedom, and don't seek ways to do harm. -Or they are on RF's (the Russian Federation's) side & its 'right' to kill & seize territories.

#SpaceX (Starlink) & Mrs. #Shotwell should choose a specific option," he tweeted.

In late January, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced the formation of companies of strike drone operators. New units were to be provided with Starlink satellite communication, drones and ammunition.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide worldwide broadband internet connection. Ukraine reportedly received around 20,000 Starlink terminals since the beginning of Russia's special military operation on February 24, and its military has been actively using this satellite communication.