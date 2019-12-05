- Home
- Zelenskyy's Aide Says Elections in Donbas Should Be Held Oct 31, Same As in All Ukraine
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:35 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, during a speech in London, said Thursday elections in Donbas areas not controlled by Kiev should be held simultaneously with local elections throughout Ukraine on October 31, 2020.
"We want to hold elections simultaneously throughout Ukraine on October 31, 2020," the internet publication Donbas news quoted Yermak as saying.