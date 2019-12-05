UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Aide Says Elections In Donbas Should Be Held Oct 31, Same As In All Ukraine

Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, during a speech in London, said Thursday elections in Donbas areas not controlled by Kiev should be held simultaneously with local elections throughout Ukraine on October 31, 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, during a speech in London, said Thursday elections in Donbas areas not controlled by Kiev should be held simultaneously with local elections throughout Ukraine on October 31, 2020.

"We want to hold elections simultaneously throughout Ukraine on October 31, 2020," the internet publication Donbas news quoted Yermak as saying.

