Zelenskyy's Aide Says Israel's Netanyahu Could Become Mediator In Ukraine Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday that the re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be "effective" in mediating peace talks in the Ukraine conflict.

"I have no doubt that Netanyahu can be an effective mediator since he understands precisely what modern wars are and what is the essence of mediation under these conditions," Podolyak said in an interview with i24NEWS.

He added that the Israeli leader could be effective in mediating between Moscow and Kiev when the time for peace talks comes.

"Negotiations will only be at the end of the war. But when will that be? There are very simple conditions - an immediate ceasefire" and "the withdrawal of Russian forces.

We must get back our sovereignty and territorial integrity. After that, we will start the negotiations with the participation of mediators." Podolyak said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said earlier this week, during his swearing-in ceremony, that Tel Aviv would "talk less" about the conflict in Ukraine but continue humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. In response to Cohen's words, Podolyak told the media that the Ukrainian authorities "accept, with respect, the positions of different countries," adding that Tel Aviv "can talk less, but the main thing is to take the right side."

The new Israeli government under Netanyahu was sworn in on December 29.

