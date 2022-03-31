UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Aide Says Russia 'Almost Entirely' Destroyed Ukrainian Military Industry

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Russia has almost entirely destroyed the military industry of Ukraine in the course of its operation, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russia has almost entirely destroyed the military industry of Ukraine in the course of its operation, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"A big war, military aggression and a peace agreement are always compromises between parties. Because both sides suffer losses. And if you think that we (Ukraine) do not, then you are very much mistaken. They have almost entirely destroyed our military industry, in many ways. And in many ways they are completing to destroy the civilian industry," Arestovych said in a video address.

On March 25, Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, said that the Ukrainian air force and air defense systems have been almost completely destroyed and the country's naval forces have ceased to exist.

He added that 30 key enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex repairing 68% of their weapons and equipment have been destroyed as well.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

More Stories From World

