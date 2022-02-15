(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on state employees to return to their home country in time of a crisis shows that Ukraine's main enemy is its own ruling elite, not Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Zelenskyy appealed to all Ukrainian state employees who had left the country to come back within 24 hours, because the nation had entrusted them to "rule the country and protect it." At least 23 members of Verkhovna Rada are outside the country now.

"After Ukraine's president called on all state employees, oligarchs and lawmakers, who had left the country due to fears of war, and absence of desire to protect their motherland, to come back, it became clear that the enemy of that country is not Russia.

The enemy of Ukraine is its elite," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

On Monday, Zelenskyy signed the presidential order declaring February 16 as the day of unity. Ukrainian flags will be raised over buildings in the country's cities.

Western media reports indicate that the alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine may start on Wednesday, February 16. Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.