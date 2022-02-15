UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Appeal To State Staff Proves Ukraine's Enemy Is Oligarchy, Not Russia - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Zelenskyy's Appeal to State Staff Proves Ukraine's Enemy Is Oligarchy, Not Russia - Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on state employees to return to their home country in time of a crisis shows that Ukraine's main enemy is its own ruling elite, not Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on state employees to return to their home country in time of a crisis shows that Ukraine's main enemy is its own ruling elite, not Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Zelenskyy appealed to all Ukrainian state employees who had left the country to come back within 24 hours, because the nation had entrusted them to "rule the country and protect it." At least 23 members of Verkhovna Rada are outside the country now.

"After Ukraine's president called on all state employees, oligarchs and lawmakers, who had left the country due to fears of war, and absence of desire to protect their motherland, to come back, it became clear that the enemy of that country is not Russia.

The enemy of Ukraine is its elite," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

On Monday, Zelenskyy signed the presidential order declaring February 16 as the day of unity. Ukrainian flags will be raised over buildings in the country's cities.

Western media reports indicate that the alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine may start on Wednesday, February 16. Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia February May Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand oper ..

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

45 minutes ago
 TMA Sukkur issues notices to rent defaulters

TMA Sukkur issues notices to rent defaulters

34 seconds ago
 Kurram Tangi Dam to usher new era of prosperity in ..

Kurram Tangi Dam to usher new era of prosperity in Bannu division

35 seconds ago
 Senate body to examine NITB- Act 2022 clause by cl ..

Senate body to examine NITB- Act 2022 clause by clause in next meeting

37 seconds ago
 US Planning to Verify Russia Moving Forces Back Fr ..

US Planning to Verify Russia Moving Forces Back From Ukraine Border - Envoy to N ..

40 seconds ago
 Visit of South African blind cricket team, an hono ..

Visit of South African blind cricket team, an honor for country; Secretary Sport ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>