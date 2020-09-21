Only 22.2 percent of Ukrainians would vote for incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the election was held in September, compared to over 70 percent of support gained by the president in the 2019 election, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Only 22.2 percent of Ukrainians would vote for incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the election was held in September, compared to over 70 percent of support gained by the president in the 2019 election, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) said on Monday.

Figures provided earlier in September by the national opinion pollster Rating revealed that Zelenskyy's support had dropped to 29 percent. Cochairman of the Opposition Platform For Life party Yuriy Boyko then received 15.

5 percent, while former president, Petro Poroshenko, was supported by 14 percent of respondents.

According to the fresh poll, if the election was held in September, Zelenskyy would get 22.2 percent of the vote, Poroshenko would receive 13.2 percent, while Boyko would be supported by 9.3 percent of voters.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 people from September 12-16 via computer-assisted telephone interviews in all of Ukraine except the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error is under 2.2 percent.