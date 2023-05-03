(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Berlin could be canceled over disclosure of it's details in German media, the T-online news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Ukrainian government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Berlin could be canceled over disclosure of it's details in German media, the T-online news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Ukrainian government.

According to T-online, Kiev is very disappointed that German media reported confidential information regarding Zelenskyy's upcoming visit to Berlin. According to sources, this incident may call into question the possible visit of the Ukrainian president.

German media has reported that Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin and meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 13.