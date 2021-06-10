(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that dividing people into indigenous and non-indigenous was not in line with the international humanitarian law and was absolutely unacceptable.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the parliament a bill outlining the rights of the indigenous peoples. Despite historical facts to the contrary, the draft legislation, which was marked as "urgent," does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples.

"This is absolutely unacceptable, it is not in line with any norms of the international humanitarian law," the president told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin tv program.