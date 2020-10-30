UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy's Bill To Disband Ukrainian Constitutional Court Seems Like Coup - Court Head

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Zelenskyy's Bill to Disband Ukrainian Constitutional Court Seems Like Coup - Court Head

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The head of the Ukrainian Constitutional Court, Alexander Tupitsky, said Friday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's latest bill to remove all sitting judges on the court was like a coup.

Earlier in the day, the president submitted a draft law on firing sitting judges to the parliament. Before presenting the draft, the president had convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to address the court's decision to cancel some anticorruption laws.

"This bill appears today, it was put together overnight, it has signs of a constitutional coup in Ukraine, I am saying this with full responsibility," Tupitsky said, as quoted by UNN news agency.

According to the senior judge, the draft law breaches two articles of the Ukrainian constitution.

The head of the court said he was summoned to the state investigators' office as a witness in a case about a criminal organization. Tupitsky added he would not show up for this interview.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Parliament Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

4 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.