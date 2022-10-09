UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Calls For 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity Of Special Operation - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Recent statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about "preemptive" strikes against Russia goes to show that Moscow correctly assessed the risks related to Ukraine and proves that Russia's special military operation was necessary, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Recent statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about "preemptive" strikes against Russia goes to show that Moscow correctly assessed the risks related to Ukraine and proves that Russia's special military operation was necessary, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Zakharova noted that Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov had commented on Zelenskyy's words, saying that the Ukrainian leader did not mean nuclear strikes on Russia, rather referring to the situation before February 24.

"That is, in their desire to protect, shield or at least somehow whitewash Zelenskyy and manage this whole situation, because it has caused quite a stir around the world, they are exacerbating it they confirm the points that Moscow made in February and March, explaining the entire situation by the intention of the Kiev regime to strike or become a base for a strike (on Russian territory)," the spokeswoman told a Russian broadcaster.

Earlier this week, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via a video link, Zelenskyy said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes." Commenting on the remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that this is nothing else but a call to start a world war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Kiev is creating risks associated with the use of weapons of mass destruction, and that Moscow is warning the United States against reckless support for Ukraine.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy seemingly walked back on his controversial statement, saying that it has been misinterpreted and that he meant sanctions, not attacks.

