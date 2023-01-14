UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Chief Of Staff Says Ukraine Already Receiving Heavy Weapons From West

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff Says Ukraine Already Receiving Heavy Weapons From West

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Western donors are already sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, with more deliveries expected in the future, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on Friday.

"We have actually begun receiving such weaponry from our European partners. I am confident that these deliveries will continue," Yermak told French news channel BFMTV.

The official insisted that Ukrainian troops needed tanks but declined to give any details about the ongoing deliveries.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

