UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy's Conditions On Resumption Of Talks With Russia 'Not Serious' - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Zelenskyy's Conditions on Resumption of Talks With Russia 'Not Serious' - Lavrov

Conditions put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the resumption of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, and on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are "not serious," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Conditions put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the resumption of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, and on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are "not serious," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"If you are talking about who wants and who is ready for negotiations, then Zelenskyy recently gave (a statement) - he gives something every day - an interview and said that he was prepared for negotiations, but negotiations can only be between him and Putin. Allegedly, it does not make sense to do this at any other level. The talks, in his opinion, should be held without any intermediaries and only after Ukraine regains control of the territory as of February 23. The fact that this is not serious does not need to be explained and proved to anyone," Lavrov told RT Arabic.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev February Arab

Recent Stories

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

6 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

7 seconds ago
 NATO to Exclude Russia From Its Strategic Partners ..

NATO to Exclude Russia From Its Strategic Partners in New Concept Document - Sto ..

9 seconds ago
 UK's Digital Regulator Launches Probe Into Google' ..

UK's Digital Regulator Launches Probe Into Google's Unfair Competitive Policy

10 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer of officers

Govt notifies transfer of officers

12 seconds ago
 Lavrov Warns West Over Supplying Kiev With Weapons ..

Lavrov Warns West Over Supplying Kiev With Weapons Capable of Attacking Russian ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.