Conditions put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the resumption of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, and on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are "not serious," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022)

"If you are talking about who wants and who is ready for negotiations, then Zelenskyy recently gave (a statement) - he gives something every day - an interview and said that he was prepared for negotiations, but negotiations can only be between him and Putin. Allegedly, it does not make sense to do this at any other level. The talks, in his opinion, should be held without any intermediaries and only after Ukraine regains control of the territory as of February 23. The fact that this is not serious does not need to be explained and proved to anyone," Lavrov told RT Arabic.