Zelenskyy's Decision On Talks With Russia Depends On His Mood - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Zelenskyy's Decision on Talks With Russia Depends on His Mood - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision not to engage in dialogue with Russia may change depending on his mood and the West's position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I do not rule out that he, as he forbade himself (to talk with Russia), will then forget about it, depending on his mood when he gets up in the morning and what he does. Well, or h will receive an order from Washington, from London - he will say 'Yes' and figure out how to explain all this so as not to lose face," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

