Zelenskyy's Deputy Head Of Office Honcharuk Elected As Ukrainian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Deputy Head of Office Oleksiy Honcharuk was elected on Thursday as the country's prime minister, as 290 members of parliament voted for him, with the required minimum of 226 votes

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Deputy Head of Office Oleksiy Honcharuk was elected on Thursday as the country's prime minister, as 290 members of parliament voted for him, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Honcharuk, born in 1984, was appointed as deputy head of Zelenskyy's presidential office on June 25. He is in charge of economic development.

Prior to that, he used to serve as an adviser to First Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv.

Under the Ukrainian constitution, a coalition nominates a candidate for the office of the prime minister. After that, the president submits the offer to the parliament, with 226 votes being enough for the candidate to be elected. The newly-elected prime minister then submits to the parliament an offer with candidates for offices in the new cabinet, with the president nominating candidates for the posts of the country's foreign and defense ministers.

