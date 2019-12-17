UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Father Says Son To Soon Encounter Troubles With Businessman Kolomoyskyi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:06 PM

Zelenskyy's Father Says Son to Soon Encounter Troubles With Businessman Kolomoyskyi

The father of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksandr, said on Tuesday that he expected his son to soon encounter "problems" with billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi and his 1+1 media holding over the legal strife surrounding the disputed private-turned-nationalized lender, PrivatBank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The father of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksandr, said on Tuesday that he expected his son to soon encounter "problems" with billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi and his 1+1 media holding over the legal strife surrounding the disputed private-turned-nationalized lender, PrivatBank.

At the end of November, the Ukrainian cabinet obtained a 100 percent share of the largest Ukrainian bank, PrivatBank, which previously belonged to Kolomoyskyi and was nationalized in 2016 amid bankruptcy. In December, Zelenskyy's government proposed a bill that would make the bank's return to former private shareholders impossible.

"Soon, problems with Kolomoyskyi will begin and the 1+1 will turn its back [on the president]," Oleksandr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Strana.ua news outlet and, after encountering the interviewer's surprise, added "If conflicts occur and the PrivatBank issue is not resolved, I think so.

Vova [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] battles the entire system."

According to Oleksandr Zelenskyy, the only commonality between his son and Kolomoyskyi was their joint TV projects at 1+1.

"Nothing else connects them," he continued, adding that "Vova does not depend on Kolomoyskyi. It is just talks, dirt and rumors. Can you name a single TV channel not belonging to oligarchs? All of them. Then what is the matter? Why is Vova associated with the 'bad' oligarch while the rest are good ones? No logic in here, only dirt."

He further asked for support for the Ukrainian president who, he said, "defends the country's honor."

Kolomoyskyi is one of the wealthiest Ukrainians, with a net worth believed to be close to $1.4 billion. He has long been believed to be Zelenskyy's patron, although the businessman himself has refuted these claims.

