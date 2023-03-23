UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extraordinary to Achieve Militarily - Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The goal to retake Crimea announced by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a maximalist one that would be "extraordinary" to achieve militarily, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"That goal, which is really a maximalist goal set by President Zelenskyy publicly, that's an extraordinary goal to achieve militarily," Milley said during a hearing at the House Committee on Appropriations.

More Stories From World

