- Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extraordinary to Achieve Militarily - Milley
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 10:04 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The goal to retake Crimea announced by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a maximalist one that would be "extraordinary" to achieve militarily, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Thursday.
"That goal, which is really a maximalist goal set by President Zelenskyy publicly, that's an extraordinary goal to achieve militarily," Milley said during a hearing at the House Committee on Appropriations.