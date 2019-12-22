PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 22 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's refusal to pull his troops from the entire demarcation line in Donbas means he is not in full control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday.

"It proves that even in terms of his main campaign pledge ... to end war and bloodshed his hands are tied. He seems to have made commitments to those who do not want the conflict to end," Lavrov told Channel One's Big Game show.

Progress in the Ukrainian peace process was discussed by the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany at a summit in Paris last week.

Zelenskyy refused to withdraw troops from the buffer zone along the entire line that separates government-held territories from the rebel-controlled provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that bringing troops apart in three flashpoint areas was enough. He said he would only support asking the Minsk Contact Group to negotiate troop separation in three other flashpoints.