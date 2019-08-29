UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy's Non-Staff Adviser Zahorodniuk Appointed As Ukrainian Defense Minister

The Ukrainian parliament appointed non-staff adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern Andriy Zahorodniuk, as the country's defense minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament appointed non-staff adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern Andriy Zahorodniuk, as the country's defense minister.

The relevant draft resolution was supported by 314 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Previously, Zahorodniuk was the head of the reform project office of the Defense Ministry.

